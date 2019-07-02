Darren Till weighs in on TJ Dillashaw situation

Darren Till has given his take on the TJ Dillashaw situation.

Dillashaw didn’t have an ideal start to 2019. He went into the year as the UFC bantamweight champion coming off another finish over his rival Cody Garbrandt. Dillashaw looked to become a two-division champion by challenging Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title back in January. Dillashaw was stopped in 32 seconds.

Shortly after the bout, TJ Dillashaw announced he was relinquishing his 135-pound gold due to a failed drug test under the New York State Athletic Commission. Things went from bad to worse when USADA announced a two-year suspension for Dillashaw due to EPO use.

Speaking to Jim Edwards of Fighters Only, Darren Till discussed Dillashaw’s EPO usage (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Obviously TJ got popped for whatever he got popped for. As I say, it’s none of my (expletive) business really. I don’t think he really should have been doing it and fair play he came out and said, ‘Blah, blah.’ But again, none of my business.

“When he fought Cejudo he did look physically – he looked like me at 170 (pounds). He just didn’t look like TJ, because TJ’s a beast. (Henry) Cejudo’s a very good fighter as well, but I think it would have been different at a higher weight.”

TJ Dillashaw will not be eligible to compete again until Jan. 2021. By that time, he’ll be just a few weeks shy of his 35th birthday. The UFC 238 main event last month crowned a new bantamweight champion. Cejudo defeated Marlon Moraes via third-round TKO to capture the gold.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/2/2019.