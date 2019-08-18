Joe Rogan on Yoel Romero: “The man is made out of some other worldly material”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was cageside for last night’s UFC 241 middleweight war between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

The highly anticipated bout lived up to expectations as ‘The Soldier of God’ and ‘The Eraser’ proceeded to exchange bombs for fifteen straight minutes.

After three rounds of heart-pounding action, Paulo Costa was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero, 29-28 on all three judges scorecards.

The decision was considered controversial by some, as a hefty percentage of fight fans and analysts had scored the bout either a draw or in favor of Romero.

UFC President Dana White had no objections with the judges ruling. You can read his comments on the fight here.

After witnessing yet another sensational Yoel Romero (13-4 MMA) performance, Joe Rogan believes the Cuban must be made from some other worldly material.

Check out what the UFC commentator had to say about last night’s Romero vs. Costa fight below.

“The Yoel Romero vs Paulo Costa fight lived up to the hype! Just an absolutely insane fight! The shots Yoel Romero is able to endure seriously defy logic. The man is made out of some other worldly material.” Joe Rogan said on Facebook. “It was a crazy close fight that could have gone either way. Many people I spoke to thought Yoel won. I will have to watch it again and try to score it myself. Amazing fight either way.”

Following last night’s setback to Paul Costa, ‘The Soldier of God’ drops to 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances.

During that stretch, Romero has suffered two decision setbacks to Robert Whittaer, and now his most recent loss to Costa. Yoel’s two wins have come in spectacular fashion, knocking out former division champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman respectively.

As noted by Joe Rogan, win or lose, the man made of some other worldly material always produces amazing fights.

Who would you like to see Yoel Romero fight next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 18, 2019