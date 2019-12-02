Joe Rogan: Kevin Lee is ‘not even in his prime’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes the best is still to come for lightweight contender Kevin Lee. Rogan heaped praise on Lee during a conversation with Lee’s new coach Firas Zahabi.

“He just turned 27,” Rogan pointed out. “He’s f**king not even in his prime.

“He’s also experienced failure, and experienced fights where he didn’t live up to his potential. I think that ultimately will be a motivating force, because we see what he can do when he’s really focused.”

Kevin Lee last fought at UFC 244, when he removed Gregor Gillespie’s batteries with a blistering head kick in the first round. It was the first loss on Gillespie’s pro record.

Rogan, like many members of the MMA community, was extremely impressed by this performance from Lee.

“Gregor Gillespie’s a dangerous fight, man,” Rogan told Zahabi. “People see that spectacular, head-kick knockout, and they don’t understand how good Gregor Gillespie is. That kid is a savage. When I found out that Kevin was going to fight Gregor first fight back at 155 [pounds] — dangerous comeback fight. Very high risk.’

Firas Zahabi is the head coach at Tristar in Montreal, the gym that produced former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. Rogan believes that, under Zahabi’s tutelage, Lee could perhaps realize the same kind of success as St-Pierre — especially considering his youth.

“I’m not saying he’s the same level as Georges, but Georges fights like that, with wrestling and great striking and submissions,” Rogan said. “He mixes it all up. He’s unpredictable in his attacks. They’re very similar. Neither guy is particularly long, both guys are very physically strong. Come on, man, this is the guy.”

Kevin Lee does not currently have a fight booked, but he’s healthy and expected to compete again soon.

What do you think of these comments from Joe Rogan? Is the best version of Kevin Lee still to come?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/2/2019.