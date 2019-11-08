Joe Rogan: Fans ‘booed the f**k out of’ Donald Trump at UFC 244

US President Donald Trump was in the building for last weekend’s UFC 244 card in New York City, as was UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Trump’s attendance of the card generated mixed stories. Some accounts said he was booed, others said he was applauded, while others still reported a mix of boos and cheers. According to Rogan, however, the President was absolutely booed inside Madison Square Garden.

Rogan looked back on his close encounter with Donald Trump on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Joe Rogan: They booed the fuck out of him at the #UFC. pic.twitter.com/a2rVXf0HrC — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) November 8, 2019

“They booed the f**k out of him at the UFC,” Rogan told his guest Greg Fitzgerald.

“Were you there?” Fitzgerald responded. “Cause I heard from one camp that they cheered… his son said they cheered for him.”

“Listen to Daddy,” Rogan rebutted. “I took my f**king headphones off just to listen, and it was [boos]. 18,000 people going [boos].”

Fitzgerald added that one of Trump’s sons had claimed there was a USA chant when the President entered the arena. Rogan isn’t so sure about that.

“Maybe four people behind him were chanting USA,” Rogan stated. “Is that what Donald Jr. said? Listen, if that was your Dad, you’d probably say that too. Look, they booed the f**k out of him. I’m sure some people clapped. I’m sure. But if you had to bet your money on it, like what was the greater percentage, boos or claps? It was f**king boos. Dude I took my headphones off, I was right there. I could have hit [Trump] with a rock. He was right there. [Boos].”

UFC 244 was headlined by a welterweight bout between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Masvidal won the fight by TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.