Joanna Jedrzejczyk scolds Colby Covington: ‘You shouldn’t s**t in your gym’

Colby Covington has alienated many of his stablemates at American Top Team, and that includes former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk gave her thoughts on Covington during a recent interview with James Lynch of theScore.

Her main gripe with Covington is his failure to support Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, where Poirier challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

”You shouldn’t shit in your gym,” Jedrzejczyk said. “What (Covington) has done, it’s like pretty shady, you know? I really do not respect that. … I really don’t like it because we are all teammates.

”It was really not nice because even if I really like Khabib … I need to and I want to stick to my people and support them,” Jedrzejczyk continued. “I saw how hard Dustin Poirier was training before the fight. The gym is very big. … We all are different, from different cultures, different countries, we all behave differently, we all have (a) different sense of humor. But the thing is you should support your teammates, it doesn’t matter if you like them or not. We represent one team, we represent the same colors, so we should support each other as much as we can.”

Jedrzejczyk is not the only American Top Team fighter to seemingly turn their back on Covington of late. Dustin Poirier is also at odds with Covington. Most surprisingly of all, UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has also distanced himself from Covington — and the pair used to be best friends.

How do you think Colby Covington will react to these comments from Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/7/2019.