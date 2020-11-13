Joanna Jedrzejczyk back to training to American Top Team

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has returned to American Top Team, her training home in South Florida.

Jedrzejczyk has spent most of 2020 in her native Poland due to the coronavirus pandemic and the travel restrictions it has created. This week, however, the former champion made a triumphant return to American Top Team.

Jedrzejczyk has not fought since March, when she lost a razor-close split decision to reigning UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang. Since then, she’s made it clear that she does intend to fight again, but not until she’s able to get a full camp in at American Top Team.

“I will be fighting,” Jedrzejczyk told SCMP MMA in August. “I can’t stop. I won’t stop. I was thinking, ‘maybe I’ll do one, two, three more fights,’ but why not fight every year? Even if I do it once a year or twice a year, why not do it? I love it. It doesn’t matter if I keep winning or losing or keep fighting for the title or not, I just love it.

“For sure I will not be fighting till the end of the year because of the Covid situation,” she added. “I don’t see myself training outside of American Top Team with my coaches, my whole team.”

While some fans may take her return to American Top Team as a sign that she’ll be fighting again imminently, her team confirmed to BJPENN.com that there’s nothing on the immediate horizon for her, and that this visit to Florida will likely be a short one—only about a month. Nonetheless, the fact that Jedrzejczyk is now able to travel to the US to train does bode well for her taking another fight in the not too distant future.