Jessica-Rose Clark has some bad news, she will be out of action until mid-2021

“So… got some bad news,” Clark shared (via MMAMania). “I hurt my knee in camp for that last fight and then I hurt it again in the fight. And then it turns out I have a torn ACL and I need to get ACL surgery now, which is going to put me out for about nine months. So it looks like I won’t be fighting until mid 2021.”

“Obviously I’m pretty bummed out about it,” Clark said. “In fact I feel like the last couple of years have been pretty rough to be honest. Like, I lost and I got injured and was out for almost a year. And then lost again and then I got injured again. The one thing I’m grateful for is that I still had a really great performance against Sarah. And that kind of shows me that I’m on the right path with my training, my mentality, to become a better athlete, to become a better fighter, to become a better human being. I’m on the right path, I’m figuring out my plan and the right things for me.”

Jessica-Rose continued:

“So I am grateful that if this had to happen, it’s happening while I’m in a situation where I’m at now at CSA [Combat Sports Academy],” she concluded. “But yeah, it sucks. It really does. But on the other side of that, if I had a performance like that and I couldn’t kick, all camp I couldn’t stabilize on this leg. I could kick with it, but only if I could land clean with my shin. If I hit with my foot, then I was in agony. Anyone who goes through an ACL injury is gonna tell you, it’s pretty f**king painful. So I’m glad I’m in the position I am now, and sad I have to take so much more time off. But I think it’s a good opportunity for me to work on some external revenue streams, come up with some plans on how to make a living outside of fighting.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 1, 2020