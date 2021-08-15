Javier Mendez explains how money and fame “one hundred percent” changed Khabib Nurmagomedov

AKA head trainer Javier Mendez explained how money and fame “one hundred percent” changed former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov retired earlier this year from MMA with a perfect 29-0 record in the sport, including a 13-0 mark in the Octagon alone. The Russian started off at the bottom of the UFC when he first joined the promotion back in 2012 before quickly making a name for himself in the Octagon. By 2018, Nurmagomedov was fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a superfight and making a lot of money doing so. In addition to the money that Nurmagomedov made inside the Octagon, he also made a lot of money outside of it from business ventures to speaking appearances. He’s been an incredible success story and it’s proof that if you are talented and work hard in this world that good things can happen.

Speaking in a recent Q&A session, Nurmagomedov’s head trainer at AKA, Mendez, was asked how making money changed “The Eagle.” As far as the legendary coach is concerned, Nurmagomedov did change after he started making more money — but for the better. According to Mendez, Nurmagomedov became kinder and more generous to others.

“Yes, he did change. He did change 100 percent. He became more generous. He became more generous, a bit more kind to people. He was always kind but he became better with people. With more money he became better,” Mendes said about Nurmagomedov.

There are many examples of people during the course of history who became rich and then turned away from the people who got them there, but not Nurmagomedov. In fact, even though he is now a wealthy man, he continues to stay in the game by coaching his teammates at AKA, proving what Mendez said about his changes is the truth.

Do you think there is any chance that we see Khabib Nurmagomedov enter the Octagon one last time?