Joe Rogan responds to fans suggesting Nate Diaz should have “gone after” Leon Edwards at UFC 263: “You don’t know what the f*ck you are talking about”

Joe Rogan harped on fans suggesting that Nate Diaz dropped the ball by not going after Leon Edwards after he hurt ‘Rocky’ at UFC 263.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) collided in a five-round welterweight bout at June’s UFC 263 event in Arizona.

The contest proved to be a thrilling five round affair. Leon Edwards was able to get the better of Nate Diaz both on the feet and on the ground in the opening three rounds but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ began to shift the tide in round four. Then, in round five, Diaz rocked Edwards with a series of punches and almost earned a finish. Unfortunately for Nate, Leon was able to make it to the final horn and went on to be awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Following the conclusion of the Diaz vs. Edwards bout many fans were critical of Nate for not moving in for the kill once he had ‘Rocky’ hurt in round five. However, according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, those particular pundits have no idea what the f*ck they are talking about.

“He hurts Leon Edwards and points at him. He’s like ‘I got you’. Oh my god, I had an argument with someone they were like ‘yeah, he let Leon off the hook, he should have gone after him.'” Rogan said on his podcast (h/t Essentially Sports). “I’m like you don’t know what the f*ck you are talking about. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. Leon’s not dead, like you don’t just go after him. You go after him you run into a straight left. Watch Pat Barry vs Cheick Kongo, watch Pete Sell vs Scott Smith. When people go after people recklessly, they get cracked!”

While Joe Rogan makes some good points, there is no denying that Nate Diaz needed a finish in order to secure victory over Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Do you think the ‘Stockton Slugger’ should have gone for broke in the final moments of his fight with ‘Rocky’ this past June? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!