Jan Blachowicz shares the most painful experience he has ever gone through in a fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz shared the most painful experience he has ever gone through in a fight.

Blachowicz, the UFC’s 205lbs champion, took to his social media on Sunday night to answer a series of questions from his fans during a Q&A session. One of the questions that a fan asked Blachowicz was about what the most painful shot he’s ever taken during a fight was. Considering Blachowicz has 36 professional MMA fights to his name, he has taken quite a few shots during his time in the cage. However, the champ said that it wasn’t a shot he took during an MMA fight, but one he took from a friend in Poland that hurt him the most.

A long, long time ago, my friend in Rybnik kicked me to the balls. I couldn't stand up for like 30 minutes. It was horrible. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) September 19, 2021

Fan: What’s the most painful shot you’ve taken in a fight?

Blachowicz: A long, long time ago, my friend in Rybnik kicked me to the balls. I couldn’t stand up for like 30 minutes. It was horrible.

Thankfully, Blachowicz was able to recover from the incident and he went on to become a UFC champion. In fact, the Pole steps back into the Octagon in just over a month from now when he puts his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 263. This will be the second title defense for Blachowicz after he defended his belt successfully against Israel Adesanya earlier this year. Following that big win, Blachowicz indicated that he was hoping to get a bit of a rest and he took the next six months off.

The fight between Blachowicz and Teixeira should be a good one for as long as it lasts. Blachowicz enters the contest as the betting favorite while Teixeira is a modest underdog, with the winner of the fight proving they are the best in the world at light heavyweight.

