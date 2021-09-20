Brian Kelleher says Sean O’Malley has accepted fight against him after recent callout

UFC bantamweight veteran Brian Kelleher says that rising star Sean O’Malley has accepted a fight against him after recently calling him out.

Kelleher recently defeated Domingo Pilarte via dominant unanimous decision, and following the fight, he used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out O’Malley. We didn’t hear much from O’Malley at first, but after a fight against Frankie Edgar was scrapped when Marlon Vera got the fight instead, O’Malley had to move on and find someone else to fight. With Kelleher being available to fight now and with him already publicly calling out O’Malley, this fight made a ton of sense to book and the UFC has apparently booked it.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Kelleher said that O’Malley has said yes to a fight.

She said yes @SugaSeanMMA

The UFC has not officially confirmed this fight yet, but it does make a lot of sense and seems likely to happen at this point. As for an event, it’s possible that UFC 269 on December 11 will be the date. O’Malley made it very clear that he would not fight in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City against Edgar, so UFC 269 is the next big event that he could be placed on. It’s possible the UFC will put O’Malley vs. Kelleher as the opening main card pay-per-view fight if it is indeed added to UFC 269.

Kelleher (23-12) has been in the UFC since 2017 and he has gone 7-5 overall during that stretch. As for O’Malley (14-1), he is 6-1 overall in the UFC and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Kris Moutinho and Thomas Almeida via third-round stoppage. Once again, O’Malley will be fighting an unranked opponent in Kelleher, though to be fair to the veteran he is super tough and should put up a good fight here against the brash O’Malley.

Who do you think wins this bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Sean O’Malley?