Jan Blachowicz sends message to Jon Jones after UFC Rio Rancho

In the main event of Saturday’s UFC Rio Rancho card, Jan Blachowicz announced himself as one of the top contenders in the UFC light heavyweight division by knocking out Corey Anderson.

In the moments after his violent, first-round win, Blachowicz had a tense confrontation with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who was sitting cage-side at the event.

Speaking post-fight, Blachowicz sent a message to Jones, demanding a shot at the title.

“They were wrong about me, I proved that I am the best in the world and I proved that I am the next contender for the title shot,” Blachowicz said (via MMA Fighting). “We trained that shot all the time in training. We knew that he would try to use his boxing to take me down. He used his boxing to take down Johnny Walker, but that’s good for me because I like stand up fighting.

“You promised me on the show Jon, I am next,” Blachowicz added, addressing the champ. “Let’s do this, tell me where and when. Give me the place and time.”

When asked how he envisions a title fight with Jones going, Blachowicz boldly proclaimed that he’d knock the champion out.

“The same,” Blachowicz said. “The same like today. Knock him out.”

While it’s possible the next crack at the UFC light heavyweight title will go to Dominick Reyes, who narrowly lost to Jones at UFC 247 earlier this month, Blachowicz is adamant that he should be next, and says he can be ready soon.

“I don’t know, I just need two or three weeks off and then give me the place and the time,” Blachowicz said.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz should get the next crack at Jon Jones? How do you think he’d fair against the champ?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.