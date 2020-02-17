Diego Sanchez reacts following criticism of corner advice at UFC Rio Rancho

UFC legend Diego Sanchez returned to the Octagon at last night’s UFC Rio Rancho event for a welterweight scrap with Michel Pereira.

The highly anticipated bout served as the co-main event of the evening. After a wild opening few seconds, Pereira was able to establish himself as the dominant force throughout the majority of rounds one and two.

In the third and final round, Michel Pereira appeared to be on the verge of putting Diego Sanchez away, this before he landed an illegal knee to the head of ‘The Nightmare’. The referee immediately stepped in and called a stop to the action so that Diego could attempt to recover.

However, after a couple of minutes of weighing his options, Sanchez opted not to continue and was thus awarded a victory due to disqualification.

Earlier today, news surfaced of the advice that was given to Diego Sanchez by his corner between rounds during the Pereira fight. That advice fell under harsh criticism from many members of the MMA Community and the former TUF winner has reacted to the backlash.

Posted on his Instagram live feed, Diego Sanchez shared the following post by @mjbilella in response to the criticism aimed at his corner.

“Nothing strange about this… this is mixed martial arts. We use keywords / phrases learned in camp with our coaches for fight combos during the practice and fight night. People love to clickbait and sell fake stories and images.” said the post shared by Diego Sanchez. “I don’t necessarily agree with his new coaching staff but as someone who has had the pleasure of being friends and training partners for 2.5 years with Diego, I 100% trust and respect his judgement.”

Diego Sanchez caption the post “truth”.

Who would you like to see Diego fight next following his DQ victory over Michel Pereira at last night’s UFC event in New Mexico? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom February 16, 2020