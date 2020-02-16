VIDEO | Jan Blachowicz confronts cage-side Jon Jones after UFC Rio Rancho win

Last night, in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho, light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz picked up a violent, upset victory over Corey Anderson. The Polish fighter sealed the deal via first-round knockout.

Heading into this matchup, Anderson was widely viewed as the next man in like for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. In victory, however, Blachowicz seemingly leapfrogged the American, and potentially locked up his own shot at Jones.

He certainly seems to want that opportunity.

Moments after his win, Blachowicz confronted Jones, who was sitting cage-side at the event. The pair jawed back-and-forth at one another in an entertaining exchange.

Those that missed the event can see it below:

“You promise me?” Blachowicz hollered to Jones, who waved the Polish fighter on with a big smile on his face.

With his victory over Anderson, Blachowicz moved onto a three-fight streak, having also recently beaten Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza by decision and Luke Rockhold by knockout. His last loss came at the hands of Thiago Santos, who lost a narrow decision to Jones in July of 2019.

While many fans are keen to see Jon Jones rematch Dominick Reyes, who he defeated via controversial decision earlier this month, the champion seems to think Jan Blachowicz is the next man in line for a shot at his title.

“I can totally see the UFC matching us up,” Jones said of Blachowicz (via MMA Fighting). “What better way to make a claim for the title than a knockout like that. I’ve got a feeling the UFC’s going to giving me a call really soon.

“Whoever I fight, I’m excited,” Jones added. “I’m ready to go. I’m fully healed from my last fight, as you can see. No black eyes. Face, body, mind, heart is ready, so let’s do this.”

Does a Jan Blachowicz vs. Corey Anderson fight interest you? Who do you think would win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.