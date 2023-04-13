Jan Blachowicz expresses interest in welcoming Alex Pereira to the UFC’s light heavyweight division: “This fight will also be very big, very great”

Jan Blachowicz has expressed his interest in being the man to welcome Alex Pereira to the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira lost his middleweight championship when he was knocked out cold by Israel Adesanya. In the immediate aftermath, Jan Blachowicz issued a challenge to Adesanya and made it known that he’d be interested in fighting ‘Stylebender’ again – and that he’d even do it at 185 pounds.

Blachowicz, as many know, became the first man to defeat Adesanya in mixed martial arts back in March 2021.

Jan has only lost one of his last eight bouts and most recently fought to a split decision against Magomed Ankalaev. In a recent interview, however, he noted that in addition to Adesanya, he’d also be open to fighting ‘Poatan’.

“(Pereira’s) a big guy. So, we will see how he’s gonna make it at 205,” Błachowicz stated. “This is something I would also like to see, because he is very big. He has knockout punch power. (But) nobody knows how good he is on the ground. We will see if someone takes him down, how he’s going to look.

Blachowicz welcomes Pereira challenge

“We will see what he’s gonna do. Maybe he wants to stay in this category (middleweight) and try to take the belt back,” Błachowicz added. “I don’t think about him right now, but I think yeah, why not (fight him)? I like challenges (and) he’s a very big challenge. This fight will also be very big, very great. So, why not? But we will see what’s gonna be his next move.”

At the age of 40, we’d say the king of Polish Power has earned the right to call his shot.

