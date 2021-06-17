Jan Blachowicz credits Israel Adesanya for improved grappling against Marvin Vettori: “He did his homework”

UFC 205lbs champion Jan Blachowicz credited Israel Adesanya for improved grappling against Marvin Vettori, saying “he did his homework.”

Blachowicz handed Adesanya his first loss in MMA back in March when he won a unanimous decision in a fight where Blachowicz took Adesanya down and controlled him on the mat. There were some who thought Blachowicz laid out the blueprint for how to beat Adesanya, but he showed improvements in his grappling game against Vettori at last Saturday’s UFC 263 in a unanimous decision win. Notably, there was one point in the fight where Vettori got Adesanya’s back, but he was able to explode out of the position and avoid danger.

Speaking to James Lynch, Blachowicz was asked what he thought of Adesanya’s performance against Vettori at UFC 263, and the Pole said he was impressed by the fight.

“Good fight to watch. Good job. I think that Vettori did a little better when he took him down, but I think Adesanya did his homework, and now he will be much more dangerous on the ground. He swept him a couple of times — when Vettori caught his back he escaped really easy. So nice job,” Blachowicz said.

When asked if he thought he laid out the blueprint to how to defeat Adesanya when he beat him at UFC 259, the light heavyweight kingpin said that “The Last Stylebender” is one of the best in the world for a reason and he was glad to see him do his homework.

“Did I show the world how to do this? Israel is one of the best in the world. He’s a world champion. Like I said before, he did his homework really well and we saw the result in the fight, so congrats,” Blachowicz said.

