Alexandre Pantoja confused by booking of Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France interim title fight: “I beat them both”

UFC flyweight Alexandre Pantoja is a little bit confused by the booking of Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France.

An interim flyweight championship bout between Moreno and Kara-France is set for UFC 277 this July. The title fight was booked mainly due to Deiveson Figueiredo’s current hand injury. The injury is expected to hold the Brazilian out of action until the end of the year.

With the interim title bout and the champion being out, the path in the division seems clear. However, it’s a path that doesn’t include top contender Alexandre Pantoja. ‘The Cannibal’ spoke about the situation at 125 pounds in a recent interview with MMAJunkie.

Pantoja is baffled by his lack of involvement in the title scene. The 32-year-old was actually supposed to face Brandon Moreno earlier this year but had to turn the fight down due to injury.

Furthermore, he currently holds victories over both the former champion and Kai-Kara France. Alexandre Pantoja defeated both men in back-to-back weeks on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2016.

“I was upset that it didn’t look like everything I did in the division. I’m showing every fight the level I’m at and I want to be recognized by the UFC, but I really believe in this company which made my art get paid for that. I beat them both in one week.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Alexandre Pantoja continued, “It’s been a while but nothing changes that and the brunette must still have nightmares of his last fight with me, but being very honest I am very happy with my division. The boys are doing a great job, but I have what no other fighter has, something that when the cage is locked you can feel.”

What do you think about Alexandre Pantoja’s comments? Do you agree with him about Brandon Moreno vs. Kai-Kara France?

