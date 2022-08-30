Brendan Schaub encourages Leon Edwards to fight Jorge Masvidal next: “Get it done”

Brendan Schaub believes UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards should face Jorge Masvidal next.

‘Rocky’ is fresh off his fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 earlier this month. The bout was a rematch of their prior outing at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015. In that outing, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.

Seven years later, the British star evened the series at one apiece. In the fifth and final round, trailing on the scorecards, Edwards landed a devastating head kick to knock out Usman. With that, he became the new UFC welterweight champion.

Following the knockout, Jorge Masvidal quickly began calling for a title shot. Despite ‘Gamebred’ riding a three-fight losing streak, the comments picked up steam. The callout was inspired by their viral backstage brawl at UFC London in 2019.

The call-out received a mixed reception from fans and pundits. Fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier stated that the champion should ignore the callout. In turn, Masvidal blasted ‘DC’.

However, someone who actually likes the callout is Brendan Schaub. The fighter-turned-podcaster discussed the possible matchup on The Schaub Show. There, the former UFC heavyweight called for the champion to accept the callout.

“I’d love to see Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards. If I’m Leon Edwards, that’s the fight I go for. A, it’s the biggest fight. B, it’s not an easy fight, but it’s easier than Kamaru. There’s a reason Kamaru is such a big favorite in the rematch. History would suggest that Kamaru should have won that second fight… So, you would assume in the rubber match that if Kamaru comes in focused, it’s going to be very similar. Leon Edwards’ team knows that.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “I would be all over that Masvidal fight man, all over it. Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards, they’ll show the backstage stuff and hype it up, that would sell pretty freaking well. Also, it’s Masvidal man. I know he’s one and three in his last four, I don’t give a s*it. Put him in there. Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards, October, get it done.”

