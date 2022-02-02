Joe Rogan receives support from Dwayne Johnson and Kevin James amid Spotify misinformation controversy

The controversy continues surrounding Joe Rogan and his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ concerning Covid-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell asked Spotify to remove their songs from the audio streaming and media services provider, citing misinformation being offered concerning Covid-19. In early January a group of doctors and medical professionals wrote an open letter to Spotify concerning Rogan’s Covid-19 content on the podcasts, citing “false and societally harmful assertions”.

Other notables who have come forward expressing concern over Covid-19 misinformation on Spotify include Prince Harry and Megan Markle whose company, Archwell Productions, have a lucrative deal to make podcasts on the service.

Earlier this week, Joe Rogan took to Instagram to post a nine minute video addressing the allegations and his response to same. Rogan admitted that he enjoys having “interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions”, and admitted he doesn’t “always get it right”, promising to “do better“.

Joe continued, “It’s a strange responsibility to have this many viewers and listeners. It’s very strange, and it’s nothing I prepared for and it’s nothing that I ever anticipated.”

In response to his video, he has garnered support from notable personalities, responding on Instagram, including:

“Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.” wrote Dwayne Johnson.

“Joe – we go way back and all these years I’ve known you to be nothing but objective and seeking truth. Thank you. Love you brother.” wrote Kevin James, Rogan’s fellow comedian.

“Your [sic.] doing a great job keep it up.” commented Jewel.

Spotify, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ issued a statement from the CEO, Daniel Ek:

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19,. This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated COVID-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics, and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources. This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days.”

It is well within reason that Spotify would do some damage control as their stocks have taken a hit over the last few days.

