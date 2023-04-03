Israel Adesanya wants to “move on to another head” after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 287: “I don’t like fighting the same people”

Israel Adesanya wants to move on from Alex Pereira if he’s able to defeat him at UFC 287 this weekend.

At UFC 281 last year, Alex Pereira shocked the world. In the main event, he knocked out Israel Adesanya to win the UFC middleweight championship.

From there, we all knew there was an excellent chance they’d be running it back. This Saturday night in Miami, they’ll do just that when ‘Poatan’ puts the belt on the line against ‘Stylebender’ in a huge rematch.

This will mark the fourth time that these two men have competed against one another in combat sports. Up to this point, Pereira holds a 3-0 record over Adesanya.

However, if Israel does manage to get the job done, we probably shouldn’t expect an MMA trilogy based on comments he made in a recent interview.

“I just like to put that pressure on myself, you know, I mean, I fight at 205 too,” Adesanya said. “Yeah, I just like to put that pressure on myself. Also, I don’t like fighting the same people, I want to fight different bodies, I want to take other heads you know? So, I want to get this guy, gonna get this guy, and I can move on to another head.”

Adesanya wants to move on

Israel went on to discuss the process of training with Alex Volkanovski recently.

“Alex just came through, just to catch a vibe, and just to be part of it so, I feel the energy,” Adesanya said. “And I take from him as well, just his presence being here, you know? We feed off each other, so I’m really grateful, I’ve had a lot of solid dudes help me out with this camp.”

