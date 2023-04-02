Michael Bisping thinks “element of surprise” could play into Israel Adesanya’s hands in Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 287

Michael Bisping feels Israel Adesanya may be able to catch Alex Pereira by surprise when they collide inside the Octagon a second time.

Adesanya is set to challenge Pereira at UFC 287 on April 8. The UFC Middleweight Championship fight will be held inside Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Back in November 2022, Pereira defeated Adesanya via fifth-round TKO to capture the UFC middleweight title. This was Pereira first MMA win over “The Last Stylebender,” but his third combat sports victory against him.

More Grappling From Israel Adesanya?

Taking to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Michael Bisping explained how Israel Adesanya might be able to throw Alex Pereira out of rhythm when they meet again on Saturday night (h/t MMAJunkie).

“So I’m just going to throw it out there: Don’t be surprised if you see Izzy go out there, pretend to trade on the feet, double jab, right hand, whatever the combination may be, to get a reaction from Pereira. And when the arms come up, you level change, you shoot in, you get your arms around the leg, run him into the fence, pick him up, slam him down, and there you go. Now listen – of course you know Pereira, training with the likes of Glover Texieira, and of course Chuck Liddell – they’ve been there, done it, got the T-shirt. They know how to get back to the feet. But the element of surprise from Israel Adesanya – he might just catch him. You never know.”

Adesanya has shown off his grappling skills, but it’s usually reserved for takedown defense and escaping when his back is against the cage.

BJPenn.com will have you covered with all the fight week news going into UFC 287. On fight night, check back in on the homepage for results and highlights. You can also chime in with your thoughts in the comments section throughout the night.