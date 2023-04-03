UFC champion Jamahal Hill shares footage of a former opponent experiencing police brutality: “Yo this wild asf”

Jamahal Hill has shared footage of a former opponent of his experiencing police brutality back in 2012.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been on quite the journey. From his childhood all the way up to the present day, he’s had to face some real adversity. Now, though, he sits at the top of the mountain as the king of the 205 pound division.

Adversity, of course, is something many of us have to deal with – but some more than others. Back in the day, Hill fought Dylan Kammeraad in an amateur fight.

At a later date, Kammeraad was recorded being beaten, stripped, and brutalized during a 2012 detainment in Michigan.

The footage of the incident has only just come to the surface. The 33-year-old suffered a serious beatdown from a handful of officers, as seen below. Warning: there may be scenes that distress viewers.

https://t.co/0vBjIETrUQ via @YouTube :Yo this is wild asf I know and fought this dude as an amateur and was the toughest dude I’ve ever before Glover our fight is online and to hear this is why he just vanished and didn’t fight again is sad asf!!! Hope you get justice bro!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 2, 2023

In response to seeing the clip, Jamahal had the following to say.

Hill’s rise to prominence

In terms of his UFC career, Jamahal Hill is the reigning light heavyweight champ after defeating Glover Teixeira earlier this year. While his next move has yet to be confirmed, the expectation is that he will defend the strap against Jiri Prochazka later this year.

In terms of Dylan Kammeraad, we wish him all the best as he continues to seek justice.

How did you react to the above video footage? What do you think is next for Jamahal Hill in the UFC?