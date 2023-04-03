Conor McGregor and Paul Heyman trade shots following news of UFC and WWE forming a new publicly traded company: “Careful Grampa”

Conor McGregor and Paul Heyman squared off on social media last night following the news that UFC and WWE may be forming a new publicly traded company.

Yesterday, news broke that Endeavor have reportedly purchased WWE. As many will know, Endeavor also bought the Ultimate Fighting Championship back in 2016 for a fee of around $4 billion.

In addition to that, UFC and WWE will supposedly be forming a new publicly traded company. There are still major questions surrounding what this will actually mean but above all else, this is huge news for both companies.

Many fans, of course, have been wondering what this could mean in terms of crossovers. We’ve seen plenty of fighters head to the squared circle but the big omission, as of this writing, has been Conor McGregor.

After tweeting about the idea of becoming WWE champion, McGregor got into a verbal altercation with Paul Heyman.

Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places. https://t.co/dUkpQg1nmV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

McGregor to WWE?

The prospect of the Irishman heading to WWE has been in the pipeline for a while now. He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, as we know, but he’s still the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts.

Alas, he has some unfinished business in the cage right now. His main priority will be going after Michael Chandler, with the two being set to collide later this year.

Who knows, maybe he’ll wind up taking on Paul Heyman as his manager down the road.

Are you at all intrigued by the idea of Conor McGregor making the move to WWE? If he does, what kind of matches would you like to see him involved in?