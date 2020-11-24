Israel Adesanya to serve as “ringside analyst” for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is slated to appear as a “ringside analyst” for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing card.

Tyson and Jones, two legends of the boxing ring, will meet in a special, eight-round exhibition bout this Saturday night. The undercard of the event will feature names like Jake Paul, Nate Robinson, Badou Jack, Rashad Coulter, and as it turns out, we’ll also be hearing from Adesanya during the broadcast.

The middleweight champ announced his involvement in the card on social media on Monday.

🎙

Ring-side analyst for this historic night. Live on Pay-Per-View through your cable/satellite provider and on https://t.co/2d0fCeiZuG Saturday at 9pm ET @Triller #TysonJones @MikeTyson @Royjonesjrofficial pic.twitter.com/oUoLnogVXS — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 23, 2020

“Ring-side analyst for this historic night,” Adesanya wrote in the caption for a Monday Twitter post.

Israel Adesanya last fought in the main event of UFC 253 in September, when he defeated the formerly unbeaten Paulo Costa via second-round knockout to defend the middleweight title. In his next most recent fight, he defended the title with a decision win over Yoel Romero. Adesanya captured the middleweight belt in late 2019, when he knocked out the division’s former ruler Robert Whittaker. Other highlights of his MMA resume include wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, and Marvin Vettori.

In his next fight, Adesanya is expected to move up to light heavyweight to challenge divisional champion Jan Blachowicz. First, however, he’ll be busy with his analysis duties on this Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event.

See the latest lineup for this event, which Adesanya is now doubt studying, below:

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. — WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson — cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan — light heavyweights (8 rounds)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter — cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Preliminary card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright — lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez — featherweights

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones — heavyweights

How do you think Israel Adesanya will do as a ringside analyst?