Israel Adesanya responds after Jon Jones accuses him of “acting like a girl” and “playing the victim”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya responded after Jon Jones recently accused him of “acting like a girl” and “playing the victim.”

There is no love lost between Adesanya and Jones, two of MMA’s biggest stars. After Adesanya failed in his bid to capture the UFC light heavyweight championship against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, Jones has been extremely critical towards the middleweight champion, criticizing him for his inability to stuff the takedown and do damage off his back. Adesanya, in turn, has continued to take shots at Jones. Although a fight between these two seems to be a longshot now that Adesanya has lost to Blachowicz, that isn’t stopping both fighters from taking to their social media and continuing to chirp at each other.

After Jones took to his social media and accused Adesanya of “playing the victim” with him, the middleweight champion took to his Twitter to fire back at “Bones” for his comments.

Address me as officer, young coon. pic.twitter.com/GqAQKbb5LO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 21, 2021

It sure seems like these two still hate each other, and despite Adesanya losing his last fight to Blachowicz, there is still plenty of heat between these two to meet one day in the future. Of course, Jones is focused on his move to the UFC heavyweight division later this year. After over a decade of being one of the best in the world in the UFC, Jones is taking the challenge of moving up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class in order to win another belt.

In the meantime, Adesanya will return to 185lbs and continue to defend his belt there. For his next fight, he seems likely to fight the winner of either the Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum or Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori fights in April. But the fight that Adesanya truly wants more than anything in the world, if he had his choice, is a matchup against Jones.

Do you think we will ever see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones settle their differences inside the Octagon?