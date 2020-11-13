Israel Adesanya refutes Conor McGregor’s claim to UFC record

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has refuted Conor McGregor’s recent claim to a significant UFC record.

Thursday was the four-year anniversary of McGregor defeating Eddie Alvarez to capture the UFC lightweight belt and become the first concurrent two-division champion in the promotion’s history. To celebrate the occasion, the Irishman took to Instagram to reminisce about the accomplishment.

In one of his posts on the subject, McGregor claimed that, in his victory over Alvarez, he set the record for the most knockdowns in a UFC title fight. Adesanya, however, begs to differ.

“Most knockdowns in a UFC World Title Fight,” McGregor wrote in the caption for one of his posts. “Clinical shooting. I have surpassed this level, multiple times over. Excited to showcase!”

“2nd most knockdowns,” Adesanya replied in the comments.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Adesanya and McGregor have butted heads on this topic. Despite the fact that they’re both represented by Paradigm Sports Management, and that they seem to have quite a bit of respect for each other, they can’t seem to agree on who truly has claim to this record.

Israel Adesanya’s (@Stylebender) 4⃣ knockdowns tonight are tied for 3rd most by a fighter in a single @UFC fight, behind Forrest Petz and Jeremy Stephens each connecting with five in a fight. #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/lwiv14WFOq — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 14, 2019

Wait, what?

The @ufc did what?

That’s twice now!

I want plaques before I’m back.

Digital plaques shall do.

Hurry up @ufc, I’ll be here.

And use a good image. https://t.co/Hq1j8GWcg8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2019



McGregor claims to have knocked Alvarez down five times when they fought, which would indeed be a record-setting feat. However, UFC record-keepers have his knockdown count in that fight at three. Adesanya, on the other hand, officially scored four knockdowns in his UFC 236 interim middleweight title fight with Kelvin Gastelum.

Officially speaking, then, the record does belong to Adesanya, but it really depends on what you think constitutes a knockdown in a mixed martial arts bout.

Where do you stand on this difference of opinion between Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor?