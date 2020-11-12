Conor McGregor reflects on Eddie Alvarez win, says he’s now “multiple times” better

On November 12, 2016, in the main event of UFC 205, Conor McGregor made UFC history by as the first fighter to hold titles in two divisions concurrently.

The Irishman, who already held the UFC featherweight title at the time, accomplished this feat by knocking out Eddie Alvarez in the second round.

On Thursday, the four-year anniversary of that history-making performance—which happened to occur on the UFC’s first visit to New York—McGregor took some time to reflect.

“Happy ‘Champ Champ Day’ everyone,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “November twelfth! The day we completed the game and made history. First legalized UFC event in New York! First duel weight UFC world champion! Irish!”

McGregor continued his trip down memory lane in a second Instagram post, noting that he set the record for most knockdowns in a UFC title fight during his battle with Alvarez. He also claimed that he has improved “multiple times” over since that win, and added that he’s excited to “showcase” those improvements in the future.

“Most Knockdowns in a UFC World Title Fight,” McGregor wrote. “Clinical shooting. I have surpassed this level, multiple times over. Excited to showcase!”

While Conor McGregor doesn’t currently have a fight booked, he’s expected to return to the Octagon for a rematch with his former victim Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23. How do you think he’ll look in his next fight?