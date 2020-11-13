Patricio Freire ready for John Kavanagh’s “dream match” with Conor McGregor

Two-division Bellator champion Patricio Freire has opened the door to a cross-promotional super fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Freire returned to the cage on Thursday, when he defended the Bellator featherweight title with a lopsided knockout victory over McGregor’s teammate at SBG Ireland, Pedro Carvalho.

In the wake of this victory, Freire set his sights on a fight SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh has called a “dream match”: a showdown with McGregor.

Took a shot and came up short. That’s the game sometimes. Very proud of @PCarvalhoMMA and look forward to his run in 2021. Congratulations to Pitbull brothers team, class act in victory. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 13, 2020

It’s the nature of the game. The rivalry will continue through our fighters and everyone will grow from it. Best of luck against anyone who isn’t us. Pedro is strong. Now about that dream match you mentioned @John_Kavanagh, I’m ready when you are @TheNotoriousMMA. https://t.co/nap9Tb5kQj — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) November 13, 2020

“Took a shot and came up short,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter after Carvalho came up short to Freire. “That’s the game sometimes. Very proud of [Carvalho] and look forward to his run in 2021. Congratulations to Pitbull brothers team, class act in victory.”

“It’s the nature of the game,” Freire wrote in response to Kavanagh. “The rivalry will continue through our fighters and everyone will grow from it. Best of luck against anyone who isn’t us. Pedro is strong. Now about that dream match you mentioned, [Kavanagh]. I’m ready when you are [McGregor].”

Patricio Freire is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in Bellator history, with wins over some of the best fighters to set foot in the promotion’s cage, such as Michael Chandler, Emanuel Sanchez, Daniel Weichel (twice), Daniel Straus (three times), Pat Curran, Diego Nunes, Wilson Reis (twice), and Georgi Karakhanyan.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is far and away the biggest star in MMA history, and one of the most accomplished fighters to grace the UFC’s Octagon.