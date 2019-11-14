Israel Adesanya on Jon Jones: ‘No one really cares about his fights’

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones continue to trade shots at one another.

The two have been going back-and-forth on social media and in interviews for weeks now, and a fight between the two seems inevitable. With that said, “The Last Stylebender” claims “Bones” started the feud and initiated the trash-talk because he wants to be him.

“Let it be known he started it. He started it. I think it is because I’m the freshman. I’m the guy he wishes he was,” Adesanya said on the Joe Rogan Experience. “He is a fan, trust me, he is a fan. He is my biggest fan. I think he sees himself like I could have been that cool if I didn’t fuck all this up. He sees me the new freshman getting all the shine and getting all the hype.”

Adesanya believes the hype he is creating is more than Jones’ has ever gotten, especially now. The middleweight champion says no one cares to see Bones fights, especially when he is fighting ex-middleweights.

“He is, but no one really cares about his fights,” Israel Adesanya said.

When a fight between the two will happen is to be seen. But, Adesanya said it will take place in 2021 in Las Vegas at the new Raiders stadium. How he got that idea was simple.

“They aren’t comparing us, they are saying ouu, let’s watch them fight. I like the fight. I said, this is July, after the MMA awards, I was in my hotel room and allegedly I may have been stoned. Allegedly. Nah I was f*****g stoned. I was looking across and could see Raiders stadium being built and I was like, for whatever reason, just decided that is where it is going to happen. It is such a f*****g crazy fight. The way it is going to happen, boom. Let him go to heavyweight, I’ll drag him back down.”

What do you make of Israel Adesanya’s comments towards Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/13/2019.