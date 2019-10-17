Israel Adesanya fires back at “pervert” Jon Jones with a savage attack

The ongoing feud between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones continued this evening.

The two have been going back and forth for months now, but Jones took things to a new level this afternoon with the following message on Twitter.

Lol I formally release DC as being my pussy, Izzy now takes the throne https://t.co/3pKJSFLKNN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 16, 2019

“Lol I formally release DC as being my pussy, Izzy now takes the throne.” Jon Jones wrote.

While Daniel Cormier has yet to respond to Jones’ latest jab, the UFC’s current middleweight champion wasted no time responding to “Bones”.

Israel Adesanya took to social media earlier this evening where he unloaded the following insults directed at Jon Jones.

Oh @JonnyBones …

“You can be such a pervert sometimes…” pic.twitter.com/s1DTWbJJlU — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 17, 2019

“Oh @JonnyBones… ‘You can be such a pervert sometimes…'”

Israel Adesanya then brought up the recent news that Jon Jones owed money in taxes.

“He needs the money, n*gga owes tax.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ then proceeded to bring up Jones’ previous drug testing issues as well as his hit and run incident with the following posts.

I want all the picograms of freshly squeezed juice 💉🍊 pic.twitter.com/70YB9EzjgR — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 17, 2019

“I want all the picograms of freshly squeezed juice 💉🍊”

“Feelin’ cute… Might crash into a pregnant lady later.”

While Israel Adesanya obviously has beef with the promotions current UFC light heavyweight champion, his focus remains on the middleweight division for now.

‘Stylebender’ is expected to face undefeated Brazilian Paulo Costa in his first attempted title defense this March in Las Vegas.

As for Jon Jones, the promotions light heavyweight kingpin is currently awaiting his next assignment.

‘Bones’ has recently flirted with the idea of fighting former title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, but nothing has been made official by the UFC.

What do you think of tonight’s savage attack from Israel Adesanya on Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 17, 2019