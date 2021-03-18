Israel Adesanya confirms Darren Till will be next if he can defeat Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2

Israel Adesanya has confirmed he will be fighting Darren Till next if the Liverpool native can defeat Marvin Vettori at next month’s UFC on ABC 2 event.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight champion, Adesanya (20-1 MMA), suffered that first loss of his mixed martial arts career earlier this month to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. ‘Stylebender’ had jumped up a weight class in order to challenge the Polish champion, but ultimately fell victim to a unanimous decision loss.

Now headed back to middleweight, Israel Adesanya has a plethora of potential opponents to take on next. Among those at the tops of the list would be rematches with either Robert Whittaker or Marvin Vettori, or potential new contests with Darren Till or Kevin Holland.

Whittaker is set to meet Kelvin Gastelum on April 17, while Till and Vettori will be squaring off in the headliner of UFC on ABC 2 on April 10.

Despite the fact that Darren Till has won just one of his past four Octagon appearances, Israel Adesanya recently confirmed that the Liverpool standout will be next if he is to defeat Marvin Vettori next month.

“Definitely if he wins, gets a title shot,” Adesanya told ESPN. “‘Scouser’ is number one on the list. But do your job Till, you bum.”

‘Stylebender’ added that he is interested in returning to the cage as early as May or June.

Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) is coming off of a unanimous decision setback to Robert Whittaker in his most recent effort this past July. That loss was preceded by a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

Interestingly, Till’s upcoming opponent in Vettori did not get a mention from Israel Adesanya. ‘The Italian Dream’ provided ‘Stylebender’ with arguably his toughest fight to date at middleweight in April of 2018, but ultimately lost the bout by split decision.

