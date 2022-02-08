Israel Adesanya claims he was never once in danger during Jan Blachowicz fight: “He was in danger because I rocked him”

Israel Adesanya, (21-1 MMA), heading into UFC 271 this Saturday, February 12th at the Toyota Centre in Houston, spoke with ESPN regarding his loss by unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 back in March 2021.

While acknowledging his first career loss, Adesanya claims that he never felt threatened in the fight with the Polish star in Blachowicz (28-9 MMA).

“Where in that fight did I actually get hurt?” Israel IAdesanya said in an interview with ESPN (h/t MMAJunkie). “I mean, he beat me, you know – guaranteed. I know some people don’t agree, but I think he beat me just. But where in that fight did I actually get hurt? I never felt in danger once in that fight. He was in danger because I rocked him. He even admitted it and he felt my power. But where in that fight was that actually hurt? I never felt in danger once.”

It was Robert Whittaker (24-5 MMA) who claimed that it was Adesanya’s loss to Blachowicz which set the tone for a rematch against ‘The Last Stylebender‘.

“If that’s what he (Whittaker) wants to do to try and win the fight, try,” Adesanya said. “If he’s 225 pounds, but try – and he’s never felt me grapple. Everyone that’s felt me grapple, they know I’ve got that strength. But once they feel it, it’s different because of the frame. They look at me and think, ‘Oh, skinny boy, no power.’ But they find out.”

‘The Reaper’ lost to Adesanya back in October of 2019 at UFC 243 via knockout in the 2nd round.

Only days away we are soon to find out who will be the victor in the ‘Adesanya vs Whittaker 2’ headliner at UFC 271. Currently the betting odds are giving Adesanya a clear advantage over Whittaker.

What is your prediction for the outcome of Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!