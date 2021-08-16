Israel Adesanya “100 percent” believes fight with Jon Jones happens

Israel Adesanya still believes he will fight Jon Jones sometime in the future.

Adesanya and Jones had a feud in 2019 and 2020 and many thought a fight between them would happen. However, in March of this year, Adesanya lost a decision to Jan Blachowicz, and many thought that ended hope of the scrap happening as it provided a blueprint for “Bones” to win.

Yet, for Adesanya, he believes the story between him and Jones has yet to be told so a fight makes sense.

“The story’s not told yet, Ariel,” Adesanya told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour. “The story’s still out there.”

However, one roadblock now for a potential Adesanya-Jones fight is the weight. Bones is planning to move up to heavyweight, but “The Last Stylebender” doesn’t see that coming to fruition anytime soon.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to see Jon Jones fight at heavyweight,” Adesanya said. F*ck, he’s been saying this since 2013. You either get it done or you don’t… For me, I jumped up [a division] within three years of [being with] the company. I jumped into the division ahead of me. The guys up there respect me — even the champion up there gave me my props. So yeah, I just think it’s not something that anyone can do. And he’s getting fat for no reason now.”

Despite all the hurdles in the way of a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones fight, Adesanya says he believes they will fight one day.

“I see it. I see it 100 percent,” Adesanya concluded. “But that’s the thing. You’ve got to know when to hold them, you’ve got to know when to fold them, and the song is not over yet. So stay tuned. We’ll fight one day. I don’t know where or how it’s going to happen. I just have an idea of what’s going to happen. But yeah, see if he moves up in weight first. See if he moves up in weight first and deals with these guys there. I think he can, but does he think he can?”

