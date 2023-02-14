Islam Makhachev’s team denies use of IVs after UFC 284 weigh-ins: “We all know this is completely BS”

Islam Makhachev’s team is denying the lightweight champ used IVs to rehydrate after the UFC 284 weigh-ins.

In the main event of the card, Makhachev was defending his lightweight title for the first time. In the lead-up, Alexander Volkanovski said the champ was having a hard weight cut. However, Makhachev did make the weight and ended up winning a close decision.

Yet, the day after Makhachev beat Volkanovski, Dan Hooker took to social media to accuse the Dagestani native of using IVs, which is illegal.

“Dumb c**t thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” Hooker said about Makhachev… “USADA doing f**k all… Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t. He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win.”

After Hooker’s tweet caught the attention of many in the MMA world, Islam Makhachev’s co-manager, Rizvan Magomedov issued a statement to MMAJunkie denying those claims.

“We all know this is completely BS,” Magomedov said. “The guy is a loser. He’s salty and just looking for attention, and that’s it.”

As of right now, there is no proof Makhachev did use an IV so it is all talk. As well, whether or not the UFC or USADA will mention it is also uncertain. But, the lightweight champ’s team is adamant Makhachev did not use an IV and rehydrated fairly and won the fight fairly.

Given the fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski was close and entertaining and now has some controversy, it does seem likely a rematch will happen. But, both men will likely fight different opponents next time out.

Islam Makhachev (24-1) is riding a 12-fight winning streak and is coming off the win over Volkanovski. Prior to that, he scored a second-round submission win over Charles Oliveira back in October to win the lightweight title. In his UFC tenure, he holds notable wins over Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan, and Thiago Moises among others.

Do you think Islam Makhachev used an IV?