Islam Makhachev reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has reacted to Paddy Pimblett’s controversial decision win at UFC 282.

As have several fans and fighters alike, Islam Makhachev is also weighing in on the Liverpudlian’s most recent victory at UFC 282.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) via unanimous decision last Saturday, December 10th in the co-main lightweight event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the victory, Pimblett spoke about current champion Islam Makhachev saying:

“I would have put up a better fight than Charles did that night.”

Of course Pimblett was referring to the lightweight main event which occurred between Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) and Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280. It was there that Islam Makhachev was reigned the new UFC lightweight champion. The Russian dominated Oliveira, and won by submission at 3:16 of the 2nd round.

Responding to Pimblett’s claim, Islam Makhachev took to ‘Twitter’ with the following, which was later deleted:

“If fight happens in Nevada, he has chances to beat me 😞 On the judges scorecards lol”

Obviously Makhachev is on the side of so many others who believe the judges made the wrong decision last weekend, and it should have been Jared Gordon awarded the victory.

The 31 year old Makhachev is preparing for his upcoming title defence against Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) at UFC 284 which takes place on February 11th, 2023 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Makhachev will be coming into the cage sporting 11 wins in a row, aiming to make it an even dozen come February.

Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion, has a most impressive 22 concurrent wins in the Octagon.

The bout between the two champions will be for the lightweight belt. Should Volkanovski defeat Makhachev, he would become the fifth double champion in UFC history, joining the likes of Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo.

Do you think Paddy Pimblett is trying to position himself to fight Islam Makhachev in the near future?

Do you agree with the Russian that Pimblett would only have a change of beating him if the fight took place in Las Vegas?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!