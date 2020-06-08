Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana headlines UFC Fight Night on August 1

An intriguing matchup between women’s bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Irene Aldana is set to headline a UFC Fight Night event on August 1.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported words of the Holm vs. Aldana matchup. It’s expected to be the five-round headliner at a Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Breaking: Holly Holm (@HollyHolm) vs. Irene Aldana (@IreneAldana_) to headline UFC Fight Night event on 8/1 in Las Vegas, per sources. Holm coming off Pennington win in January. Aldana has won five of her last six. pic.twitter.com/45TwHsTVjt — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2020

Holm (13-5) is the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and is currently ranked No. 2 overall in the division. She is coming off of a decision win over Raquel Pennington at UFC 246 in her last fight to bounce back from a head kick TKO loss to Amanda Nunes last summer at UFC 239. Holm defeated Ronda Rousey back in November 2015 in a massive upset to become the champion, but since then she has struggled with a 3-5 record. Having said that, she has managed to remain highly ranked in the division despite her struggles. Overall, Holm is 6-5 in UFC competition.

Aldana (12-5) is the No. 5 ranked women’s bantamweight on the UFC roster. She is 5-3 overall in the UFC and in her last fight she picked up the biggest win of her career to date when she knocked out Ketlen Vieira in the first round at UFC 245. Overall Aldana has won five of her last six fights, with just a split decision loss to the aforementioned Pennington ruining a perfect win streak. Aldana has long been a solid fighter at 135lbs but has never really broken through into contender status. With a win over Holm, she could very well be in line to fight for the title at some point.

Between Holm vs. Aldana and Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann coming up, you can see some of the possible options for the champion Amanda Nunes to fight in her next title defense.

