Henry Cejudo will no longer be cornering Petr Yan at UFC 273: “It’s just too much illegal activity for me to be involved in”

Henry Cejudo will not be cornering Petr Yan at UFC 273 this coming Saturday, April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

It will be Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) II in the much anticipated bantamweight co-main even this coming weekend. Yan is looking to reclaim his UFC title after losing it by disqualification (the use of an illegal knee) to Sterling back in March 2021 at UFC 259.

It was only a few weeks ago that Cejudo agreed to corner Yan after his usual corner team were denied visa’s into the United States.

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter addressing Yan:

“Give me a booster seat and I’ll work your corner… you kneed me”

To which Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan responded in a tweet:

“I have one condition as well, don’t try to give me your shitty advices, just bring the water and ice bag between the rounds and we’re good.”

Henry ‘Triple C’ tweeted his response:

“Of course I got you, water, Ice and a towel.”

Cejudo last fought back in May of 2020 at UFC 249, where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) by second-round TKO to defend the bantamweight title. Following that victory Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from the MMA.

Well, apparently ‘Triple C’ has had a change of heart and now says, with the fight less than a week away, that he will no longer be in Yan’s corner at UFC 273. Taking to Twitter once again, Cejudo had this to say to Yan:

“Sorry buddy I ain’t nobody’s Waterboy! Between your knees and O’Malley’s steroids… it’s just too much illegal activity for me to be involved in. #bendthekneepotatoface @PetrYanUFC https://t.co/RgXtUyWXWn.”

So there you have it. Henry Cejudo will not be in Petr Yan’s corner. Now the question is will Sean O’Malley be there? What are your predictions for Yan vs Sterling II?