Petr Yan slams Aljamain Sterling for trying to make things political ahead of UFC 273: “Smiling, standing with Ukrainian flags”

Petr Yan has had no lack of words for Ajamain Sterling in the lead up to UFC 273 this weekend, on Saturday, April 9th. Yan’s latest comments towards ‘Funk Master’ accuse him of making things political ahead of their rematch.

It will be Yan (16-2 MMA) vs. Sterling (20-3 MMA) who will set the record straight in the Octagon this weekend, but both fighters have been sparing outside the cage for over a year now.

It was back at UFC 259 in March 2021 where Petr Yan was disqualified after serving up an illegal knee to Sterling, costing Yan both the bout and the title. Many say Yan was on target to win the fight decisively.

Aljamain Sterling, a New Yorker, recently posted a photo on Instagram featuring himself and others posing with the Ukrainian flag, asserting his support for the war-stricken nation:

“My team and I support Ukraine.”

Petr Yan, a Russian born fighter, in speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ YouTube podcast, had this to say (through a translator):

“Of course, just looking at his statements before. Trying to make it political. Using the flags. Smiling, standing with Ukrainian flags. He’s tried to make it political. And, yeah, I thought he didn’t want me to be over here in the United States. But, now that I’m here… He knows that’s over for him.”

Yan implied that Sterling tried to stir up controversy and have him banned from entering the USA. Since the Russians attack on Ukraine began, some sporting organizations have implemented bans on Russian athletes, with some going as far as to ban Russian flights from entering their countries.

Do you agree with ‘No Mercy’ that Sterling is trying to make it ‘political’ ahead of their fight this weekend?

What is your prediction for Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling II?