Henry Cejudo trades shots with “sidechicks” Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at bantamweight rivals Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

While he may officially be retired from mixed martial arts, Cejudo is never too far away from the news cycle and is quite clearly interested in a return to the UFC one day. Whether or not that takes place at bantamweight, flyweight or featherweight, though, remains to be seen.

As the aforementioned Yan and Sterling prepare to clash over the Bantamweight Championship, Cejudo has made sure that he stays close to the spotlight in the build-up to the bout.

While I must admit, you’ve come a long way since being in B2K…after I knock you out you’ll have a Bump Bump Bump https://t.co/Z1Gevtk4bc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2020

Guys, good luck in the “Battle of the Sidechicks” ….Just keep my belt warm for me and don’t pawn it. Merry Christmas 🎄 💋🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/gwaV7zrhlA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2020

“While I must admit, you’ve come a long way since being in B2K…after I knock you out you’ll have a Bump Bump Bump,” Cejudo wrote to Sterling.

“Guys, good luck in the ‘Battle of the Sidechicks’ ….Just keep my belt warm for me and don’t pawn it,” Cejudo added, targeting both men. “Merry Christmas.”

While there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Cejudo, one man who knows precisely what the future holds for him is Petr Yan after he reassured fans that his rescheduled title fight with Sterling will indeed take place in the near future.

“Everything’s in force for the fight. It’s going to be postponed for about a month and a half, but everything’s in order,” Yan said on Instagram Live (translated by RT Sport). There were different problems, with the flight, with the visa, during training I flew away for a visa deadline, lots of factors. We decided with the team to move everything to next year, perhaps the card will be more suitable… Everything is good, training continues. In the past, I could fly out to battle without thinking about anything, I could take risks. Now I need to do everything right, so that afterwards there won’t be any, ‘this wasn’t right, that wasn’t right.’”

