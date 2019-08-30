Henry Cejudo tells Germaine de Randamie to ‘bend the knee’

Over the last few weeks, UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo has called out seemingly everybody on the UFC roster — Urijah Faber, Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz, Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Jose Aldo, and Frankie Edgar to name a few. From the looks of it, he’s not done with the callouts yet.

On Monday afternoon, on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, upcoming UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie recounted a boxing match she had against a heavier, male fighter in the early days of her career. Helwani then brought this story to the attention of Henry Cejudo — who clearly has no objection to calling out women — on Twitter.

Cejudo’s reaction? Downplaying de Randamie’s victory over her male opponent and telling her to “bend the knee.”

Yeah but has she ever fought an Olympic gold medalist? Didn’t think so. Hey @ironladyMMA, you can bend the knee too! https://t.co/WroSxigeVt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 29, 2019

“Did you know [Germaine de Randamie] once fought and beat a man 40 pounds heavier than her in a boxing match?” Helwani wrote. “Eat your heart out, [Henry Cejudo].

“Yeah but has she ever fought an Olympic gold medalist?” Cejudo responded. “Didn’t think so. Hey [Germaine de Randamie], you can bend the knee too!”

While Henry Cejudo has recently instigated fights with a long list of high-profile fighters, he’s yet to call out any of the top contenders in either the bantamweight or flyweight divisions.

As it turns out, UFC President Dana White wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight belt before he defends the bantamweight title.

“Right now, we have some things playing out at 135 pounds,” White told MMA Junkie recently. “What we’d like to see Cejudo do is defend his title against [Joseph] Benavidez. Benavidez is ready. It’s the right thing to do. If he can’t, then he needs to give up one of the belts.”

What do you think of this latest callout from Henry Cejudo?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/30/2019.