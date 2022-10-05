Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”

Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings.

While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, isn’t quite considering retirement just yet, as he prepares to lock horns with Michael Chandler in a mammoth title showdown at UFC 281 next month.

Poirier’s longevity in the game has left him sitting at #8 in the men’s pound for pound rankings but according to Cejudo, that isn’t a position he necessarily deserves.

“First of all, Chandler doesn’t have gold and neither does Poirier, I don’t know why Poirier is pound for pound, I really don’t. With all due respect to Poirier, there’s no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted and all that on the pound for pound list. Buy anyway, that’s you fans, that’s you people, but whatever.”

Poirier’s most recent outing came at UFC 269 last year when he was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the UFC lightweight championship, falling short with a submission defeat at the hands of current king Charles Oliviera.

If he can beat Chandler, however, and do so decisively, there’s every chance he’ll get another crack at some point next year.

