Henry Cejudo scoffs at Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Moraes for bickering over a ‘silver medal’

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has taken yet another shot at former bantamweight rivals Aljamain Sterling and Marlon Moraes.

While Cejudo may have “retired” from mixed martial arts, the man known as “Triple C” clearly isn’t planning on letting his guard down anytime soon. The expectation from many fans and pundits alike is that he’ll get back into the Octagon one day, and based on some of his recent remarks on social media, that day may not be too far away.

While he has been focusing some of his attention on the flyweight and featherweight divisions, he’s now reverting back to bantamweight as the contenders stack up to try and take down the new champion Petr Yan.

The way I see it, You guys all suck! It’s crazy to see what you guys are willing to do for a silver medal! 🥈 🤢🤮#bendtheknee 🥇🥇🥇@danawhite https://t.co/XRyCY8lzen — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2020

“The way I see it, you guys all suck,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter. “It’s crazy to see what you guys are willing to do for a silver medal! #bendtheknee”.

Cejudo has never been one to mince words and he isn’t about to start now, mainly because you could argue that his star is shining brighter than it ever has before.

Still, there’s always a chance he’s just doing this for fun, especially when you see him going after rising stars like Sean O’Malley.

“I think Sean O’Malley is completely overrated. I don’t think he has fought nobody, they haven’t put him against a wrestler. Every time they ask Sean O’Malley who do you want next, [he] says he wants another striker,” Cejudo said on ESPN’s Now or Never. “[Do] you know what that tells me as a competitor? I’m thinking outside the box, that this dude does not want any smoke up against the cage. This dude has not trained with anyone who can grind him.

“If I were to ever fight him, I would hurt him, I would grind him out. I would keep him for like three to four rounds and hurt him,” Cejudo continued. “I’m not going to strike with him because I will give him credit, he does understand distance and is very precise, but that is about it. Put him up against a minor league wrestler, we will see how good he really is.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Henry Cejudo back in the Octagon?