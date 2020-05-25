Henry Cejudo says the only opponent worth coming back for is Alex Volkanovski, the featherweight champ responds

Henry Cejudo has stated he will only return to the Octagon if it’s to face Alex Volkanovski, and the featherweight champion has responded.

“Triple C” last fought in the co-main event of UFC 249 this month. The bantamweight champion collided with the former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz. Cejudo won via TKO in the second round, a stoppage that Cruz argued was premature. Nevertheless, the 33-year old Cejudo successfully defended his bantamweight title. After sealing his 6th consecutive victory, he took the opportunity to announce his retirement from the Octagon.

The former two-division champion cited the fact that he has already defeated the bantamweight greats TJ Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz and a man widely seen as the GOAT in Demetrious Johnson, and that it was time to hang up his gloves.

He has since been removed from the bantamweight rankings. Cejudo remains serious in his commitment to retirement but he will return to the Octagon on one condition, and that condition is to fight Alex Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is the current featherweight champion after defeating Max Holloway in 2019. Cejudo has never fought at featherweight, let alone faced off for the 145-pound title. Nevertheless, the 31-year old responded to Henry Cejudo’s callout.



“Let’s do it then boy!! @HenryCejudo @ufc,” said Alexander Volkanovski on Twitter.

If Henry Cejudo could defeat Volkanovski, it would make him the first UFC champion to claim a belt in three different divisions. Alex Volkanovski is yet to defend his featherweight title but is rumored to fight Max Holloway in a rematch next.

Would you rather see “The Great” trade leather with the former two-division champion Henry Cejudo or with Max Holloway?