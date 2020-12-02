Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from Kayla Harrison: “You’ll bend the knee within round one”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has issued a somewhat light-hearted response to PFL star Kayla Harrison’s open challenge.

Harrison, who is 8-0 since beginning her professional mixed martial arts career, is searching for more competition as she awaits the return of the new PFL season. Cejudo, on the other hand, has been “retired” for months now after walking away from the sport earlier this year.

“Triple C” is no stranger to making headlines by suggesting intergender fights, and he’s done the same once again in the following Twitter reply.

You’ll bend the knee with in round one! Carful what you wish for! 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/nfvCPqoPwS — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 1, 2020

“You’ll bend the knee with in round one! Careful what you wish for!”

In terms of Cejudo’s immediate future, the former 125-pound king is going to be keeping a close eye on Deiveson Figueiredo’s upcoming Flyweight Championship bout against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

“The only reason why Deiveson Figueiredo’s there is because of me,” Cejudo said (via MMA Fighting). “To me, he’s the lord of nothing. I’m the one that gave him that position. I’m allowing him to babysit my belt and he’s being a pretty good babysitter in my eyes.”

“Every time I watch the fights I just look at things the fighters are doing wrong and when I see that, even with Deiveson, this is why I think he’s gonna have a hard time and may potentially even lose to Brandon Moreno,” Cejudo added. “All you have to do with a guy like Deiveson Figueiredo is make him grapple for that first round because he’s cutting a lot of weight. By the time that second, third round hits he’s gonna start having that heavy muscle. So I’m actually gonna pick Brandon Moreno — which, he sucks too — but I’m gonna pick him to beat Deiveson Figueiredo.”

It seems unlikely that Cejudo would ever make the cut back down to flyweight, but if Figueiredo continues to build up some momentum and manages to finish the year 4-0, the former champion could be tempted out of retirement.