Henry Cejudo names the “most dangerous guy” in the UFC’s stacked bantamweight division

Henry Cejudo has shared his opinion on who is a true threat in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Cejudo has made it clear that he’s gunning to become a two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion, and he’ll have the chance to do so against titleholder Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 on May 6. With that said, Cejudo thinks that Umar Nurmagomedov is a problem for the bantamweight division (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Umar is the most dangerous guy,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “At 135 pounds, out of all these cats that I see, Umar Nurmagomedov is the toughest challenge for any of them, including myself. He can wrestle, he can strike, he can box, he’s well-rounded. He’s seen his brother and his cousin win world titles and he wants to be next.”

Umar Nurmagomedov Responds To Henry Cejudo

Nurmagomedov caught wind of Cejudo’s comments and he took to his Twitter account to express gratitude.

@HenryCejudo Triple c know Thank so much champ and good luck pic.twitter.com/n7WEjbp1Jn — Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) March 28, 2023

Nurmagomedov’s pro MMA record sits at a perfect 16-0. Seven of those wins have come via submission, and two of them were via knockout. Nurmagomedov was last seen inside the Octagon back in January. He defeated Raoni Barcelos via first-round knockout. In his UFC run, Nurmagomedov has beaten Sergey Morozov, Brian Kelleher, Nate Maness, and Barcelos.

Nurmagomedov currently holds the number 11 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings. Many believe it’s only a matter of time before Nurmagomedov gets a big fight, and he almost did if he’s to be believed. He claimed that he was offered a fight with number one-ranked bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili, but Dvalishvili couldn’t take the fight due to an injury. It appears now, Dvalishvili has turned his attention to Cory Sandhagen.

What’s next for Nurmagomedov remains to be seen, but it’s clear that if he continues to perform at a high level, he will soar up the 135-pound rankings. The question remains, can he be dominant against top 10 competition?