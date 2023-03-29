Darren Till doesn’t understand why fighters get “offended” by UFC President Dana White: “What are you getting your feeling hurt for?”

Former UFC fighter Darren Till doesn’t understand why fighters get offended by the words of Dana White.

White has been the face of the UFC dating back since his purchase in 2001. During that time, the boss has made headlines for the right and for the wrong reasons. White is often a negative topic of conversation in the media, whether it be fans, analysts, or his own active roster criticizing him.

White’s most recent spat came with the then UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who failed to re-sign with the company, resulting in the Cameroonian’s departure. Since then, White has poked jabs at Ngannou, stating he wants to ‘fight lesser opponents and make more money.’

Although most fighters who leave the UFC have a bad word to say about the man in charge, one former active UFC competitor looks at things through a slighty different lens.

Darren Till announced UFC depature

Following a bad run of results for Till, the Liverpudlian announced he would part ways with the UFC after being granted his release from his contract.

What’s happening everyone,

Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck.

I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable,

They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate.

I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back. 🦍 — D (@darrentill2) March 1, 2023

Till sat down in a recent sit-down interview with iFL TV’s Kugan Cassius and stressed to the audience that he and White left on good terms. The former UFC welterweight title challenger also emphasized that fighters must understand White’s promoter role.

Till on UFC President Dana White

“I’m no longer with the UFC. 95 percent of people that leave the UFC leave on bad terms. There’s always a spat with Dana and stuff like that. Why do you think I’ve got such a good relationship with Dana?” Till said. “Dana’s a decent guy, he thinks I’m a decent guy, but I know what Dana’s purpose in the fight game is. He wants to put on the best fights, he’s a fan himself, and he wants to make a f*cking sh*t-ton of money.

“Why am I, the fighter, gonna start getting offended when Dana’s doing those three things? This is what I don’t understand… Like, let’s say in boxing, people give (Eddie Hearn) sh*t. Like, okay, maybe he does things wrong… (But) at the end of the day, the man is about making cheddar,” Till continued. “What are you getting your feelings hurt for? … Promoter, we put the definition, ‘C*nt.’ Just think, ‘Promoter, definition: c*nt.’ So stop getting hurt… stop being a b*ch, and you’ll be okay.”

After being touted as one of the sport’s next big things, it’s no secret that Till’s performances inside the Octagon couldn’t live up to expectations. Since his welterweight title fight with Tyron Woodley in 2018, Till has won one fight from five. ‘The Gorilla’s’ most recent defeat came at the hands of Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 last December.

Till has highlighted he still has high hopes of returning to the UFC in the future. For now, he is eager to focus on business ventures and heal the body fully from the wear and tear over the years.

