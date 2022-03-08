Henry Cejudo fires back to Kayla Harrison over gold medal comment: “If they handed out medals for beating scrubs you’d be Michael Phelps!”

Henry Cejudo has issued a fiery response to Kayla Harrison.

After Cejudo announced he would be training Cris Cyborg, Harrison took a shot at “Triple C” and the Bellator featherweight champ. Of course, Cyborg had been angling for a fight with Harrison and wanted her to sign with Bellator.

“He cant save you. One gold medal Havin ass. @HenryCejudo,” Harrison wrote on social media.

Of course, to no surprise, Cejudo issued a response to Harrison and didn’t seem to be impressed with her, despite her being a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

“If they handed out medals for beating scrubs you’d be Michael Phelps! #RealChampsOnly,” Cejudo responded on social media.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Cejudo take a shot at Harrison, especially now that he’s coaching Cyborg. He also took a dig at the undefeated MMA fighter given many have been critical of who she has beat and how she hasn’t fought anyone of note.

Despite many hoping Kayla Harrison would sign with Bellator to make the Cris Cyborg fight happen, on Tuesday it was revealed Harrison re-signed with PFL.

“On one hand, I don’t disagree with [the criticisms],” Harrison said on Sportcenter. “I get it. They want to see me fight the top dogs. I want to fight the top dogs. I’m not running from anybody, I’m not hiding from anybody. I’m more than happy to fight anyone, anywhere, at any time. I’m ready to be the greatest… The PFL has ensured me and promised me that they don’t care if they have to cross-promote, co-promote. They don’t care if it’s on Planet Earth or Planet Pluto. They want to make that fight happen just as much as I do.”

Kayla Harrison is 12-0 as a pro and is the two-time PFL lightweight champion. With this new deal, she is locked into a multi-year deal but perhaps one day we will see her face Cyborg under Cejudo’s watch.

