Renato Moicano “thankful” the ref didn’t stop UFC 272 fight against Rafael dos Anjos: “I would not know what I’m made of”

Renato Moicano is glad Marc Goddard didn’t stop his UFC 272 fight against Rafael dos Anjos.

After the third and fourth round, many fans and even Michael Bisping on the commentary thought the fight should’ve been stopped. Moicano was down four rounds to dos Anjos and was taking unnecessary punishment but Goddard decided to allow the fight to continue which the Brazilian is thankful for.

“I’m really thankful the ref didn’t stop the fight because otherwise, I would not know what I’m made of,” Moicano said to TMZ Sports. “I always try to go forward, I always try to fight back, and for me, the ref did his job, it was a great job.”

Although he is glad the ref didn’t stop the fight, Renato Moicano did suffer a lopsided decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos. It snapped his two-fight win streak but the Brazilian says if he was given the opportunity again he would take the fight on short notice.

But, for Moicano, the loss doesn’t get him upset, instead, it’s the way he lost and dos Anjos dominating him on the ground that has him frustrated.

“Yes, of course, I don’t regret it. I knew I was not 100 percent for the fight because I was coming from a good training camp against Hernandez but it was for three rounds and I finished the guy. I flew straight to Brazil, and I was enjoying my vacation,” Moicano said. “You know, drink some beers, eat some steaks. But, the opportunity shows up, and when an opportunity like that shows up you have to give it a try, and I was ready to beat him. His game plan was better than mine. He took me down, what I got mad about everything is he dominated me on the ground, I’m mad about that. I’m really mad about that, I’m going to have to go to the gym and work on my wrestling and jiu-jitsu. I wasn’t expecting that but I knew I didn’t have the time for training but I still would take the fight.”

Renato Moicano will now heal up, but he remains grateful to Marc Goddard that he let him go all five rounds.

Do you think the ref should’ve stopped the fight between Renato Moicano and Rafael dos Anjos?