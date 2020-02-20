Henry Cejudo and Karyn Bryant end feud after ‘Triple C’ creates new nickname for Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo & Karyn Bryant’s issues regarding the nickname Cejudo gave Aljamain Sterling have seemingly been resolved by the pair.

A few days ago, in the midst of Cejudo and Sterling going back and forth on social media, the man known as “Triple C” decided to call his rival “Aljamima”. Many members of the mixed martial arts community were quick to call Cejudo out for racism, with one such example being ESPN anchor Karyn Bryant.

Alas, the majority of feuds in MMA often come to an end, and that’s been the case with Cejudo and Bryant in the last few hours. The pair seemingly squashed their squabble on Twitter.

So @KarynBryant and I decided to be friends after all! 🌈 I just need to come up with a better nickname for Aljomexicana. @funkmasterMMA #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/obbo22dVzm — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 19, 2020

While the situation may have been resolved, it certainly raises a few questions regarding the manner in which Cejudo is going about his business on the ‘marketing’ side of things. A lot of people have been quick to compare him to Colby Covington courtesy of their ability to rustle some feathers on Twitter and in interviews, but Cejudo actually seems to be stepping on a few more toes right now.

When you consider the volume of challengers lining up to come after his Bantamweight Championship, though, it makes a little bit more sense. He’ll be well aware of the fact that he will be viewed as the underdog in many of title fights he goes into at that weight class, if only because of his size.

There are no guarantees in a title fight and if he can draw enough interest in his next fight, to the point where he gets a big payday, then it could turn out to be a win-win situation for him.

Sterling and Cejudo seem to have resumed their back and forth for the time being, but there are still more questions than answers when it comes to whether or not Jose Aldo will indeed be the man to get the next shot at the Olympian.

