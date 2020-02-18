Karyn Bryant calls out Henry Cejudo for racist comment used against Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo’s trash-talking antics have landed him in hot water. MMA reporter Karyn Bryant has called out the bantamweight champion for his use of racially loaded trash talk against Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

“Triple C” has received scrutiny recently for calling out Jose Aldo to fight in his next title defence. Despite Aldo’s long list of MMA accomplishments, the UFC legend is coming off two back-to-back losses and is ranked number 6 in the division. No. 2 ranked bantamweight Aljamain Sterling joined Ariel Helwani’s podcast yesterday and accused Cejudo of picking an easier fight to boost ticket sales.

Nevertheless, Henry Cejudo is insisting on a Jose Aldo showdown. He took to Twitter to respond to backlash and dropped some racially-charged comments at both Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

“Triple C doesn’t even pay attention to Aljamima Sterling Silver @funkmastermma. Secondly, Triple C wants to fight you Petr, but your English needs to get Betr, you ugly communist potato. And last but not least, my tune-up fight, the cabbage patch head Jose Waldo. @danawhite.”

Cejudo is often referred to as “The King of Cringe,” but his recent antics may have gone a step too far.

Karyn Bryant seems to think so as she publicly scolded the 135-pound champion for his calling Sterling “Aljamima.”

Aunt Jemima is a brand of breakfast cooking ingredients that is recognized to have a history of racist connotations. It is unclear if Cejudo knows the history of the brand, but Karyn Bryant confirmed that the comment is racist and told him to stop.

“Champ, I respect your talent. And I have thick skin. BUT, if you were wondering if calling @funkmasterMMA “Aljamima” was racist, the answer is yes. Yes it is. Please stop.”

Do you think Henry Cejudo took things a step too far by calling Aljamain Sterling “Aljamima” and Petr Yan an “ugly communist potato”? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/18/2020.